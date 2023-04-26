Health officials say to get physical for summer student athletes before it's too late

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - With the school year winding down, health officials say that now is the time to think about getting a physical for student athletes for summer and fall sports.
Practice for some fall sports begin in July, but before young athletes can hit the field, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) requires them to have a physical done every other year.
That's to look for issues with their heart, muscles, and bones to get cleared for physical activity.
While the physical can be with any doctor, experts say their primary physician is best because they know the child's health history.
"It does enforce them coming into the office for a well-adolescent visit, and there's more than just a well-adolescent visit in terms of screening for other diseases, vaccines, and family planning," said Pediatrician with UW-Health, David Bernhardt.
They also look for other issues including the child's mental health.
Bernhardt adds that last minute appointments are tough to set, and a confirmation of a physical is needed before their first day of practice.