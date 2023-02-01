Health officials urge CPR training during Heart Month

(WAOW) -- After suffering cardiac arrest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is launching a campaign to get more people life saving CPR training.
Will Zick, a firefighter/paramedic with the Wausau Fire Department, says this is essential, as just seconds can make a difference in saving a life.
"When somebody is in cardiac arrest, their brain can go minutes without oxygen and then damage begins to set in that's irreversible," he said.
The good news is that cardiac arrest can often be reversible, as long as someone is available to give CPR.
"Providing CPR for them is a way that actually circulates oxygenated blood and gives them a chance for full recovery," Zick said.
So how do you know if someone needs CPR?
When you see someone collapse, take a few seconds to confirm they don't have a pulse and are not breathing. Next, call 911 then begin CPR.
"You're going to push hard and fast at at least a rate of 100 per minute," Zick said.
The American Heart Association says most cardiac arrests outside of the hospital happen in the home, so saving a life could mean more than you think.
"The more people that know the more lives can potentially be saved from it," Zick said. "Could be a neighbor could be a friend could be a family member, someone you would never expect would need it. You could be the one that could save their life."