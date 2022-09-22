Health officials warn of injuries caused by backpacks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students may just throw their backpacks over one shoulder or wear it loosely while in a rush, but an Aspirus Hospital physical therapist says, doing that can lead to issues down the road.
There are signs that parents can look out for to see if they're having issues, like back, shoulder and/or neck pain.
Kids may also be leaning too far forward or backward while wearing it, which indicates the backpack is too heavy or not fitting properly.
If parents notice these issues, there are a few steps to take.
"Adjust the backpack, take a look at it, make sure everything is fitting correctly, making sure they're wearing both shoulder straps, making sure they're properly lifting the backpack, bending their knees and then go from there," Megan Stankowski, Aspirus Physical Therapist, said.
If issues continue, kids may need physical therapy or posture exercises to help with any pain and to correct issues.
Stankowski says it's also important to not overload backpacks, and to make sure the heaviest items are closest to the spine.