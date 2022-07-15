9-8-8 LIfeline to launch Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- 9-8-8 if the new face of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Callers are routed to specialists, who are ready to help.
State officials said although the resource is a national hotline, those in Wisconsin will have their calls directed to Wisconsin Lifeline.
"So if someone needs some form of emergency response, whether that be emergency crews, law enforcement or maybe they're better suited for a county crisis program, the counselor at Wisconsin Lifeline will connect them to a county crisis program." said Caroline Crehan Neumann of the Wisconsin DHS.
The initiative was pushed by Senator Tammy Baldwin, who said she's excited to see the launch.
"It would save lives, and so knowing that and wanting to see it implemented this is just a lot of hard work coming to fruition." said Baldwin.
Officials said the lifeline is for people of all ages, and all crises, the name change reflecting just that, it doesn't necessarily need to be suicidal thoughts to use the resource.
"For use prevention starts before we get to those imminent suicide situations, so we are happy to talk to people about those crises that exist in their life before it gets to that point." said Shelly Missall.
The lifeline officially launches on Saturday.