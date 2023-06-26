Air quality could effect U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The U.S. Senior Open is about ready to tee off, and air quality issues are causing some concerns for golfers and fans.
"If you are more susceptible to those irritants in the air, take the precautions that you need," said Stevens Point mayor Mike Wiza.
The haze that has rolled in is due in part to the Canadian wildfires.
The Wisconsin DNR issued an air quality alert for most of the Badger State, especially those on the eastern side.
The tournament has a chance to show off Stevens Point and Central Wisconsin to the world. It may end up looking a little smokier than usual, though.
"There's lots of viewing options if going outside isn't something you feel you can handle," Wiza said.
Practice rounds start Tuesday just as the worst of the smoke is rolling in between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.