Alpha-gal Syndrome on the rise in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Cases of an allergic reaction to red meat are on the rise across the country believed to be spread by ticks.
The Lone Star tick used to be more prevalent in the southern part of the U.S. but more and more cases are popping up in the northern United States including the Badger State.
A bite from a Lone Star tick can cause Alpha-gal Syndrome (AGS) which causes an allergic reaction to red meat and bi-products from those animals such as milk products.
Other ticks also have not been ruled out as carriers of the illness.
WAOW asked some of its viewers what they would do if they developed the allergy and reactions were mixed.
“Well… [it would] probably take a little bit of getting used to, but I think I could do it,” said John Gebhardt.
“[I would] cry and start burning ticks alive,” said Skyy Susalla.
Hives. Itchiness. That’s the reality for people with Alpha-gal Syndrome and that’s just the mild cases.
AGS can cause full-on anaphylaxis in severe cases and the number of cases is going up.
"We know that there's a certain tick out there called the Lone Star tick that is primarily responsible for spreading this illness,” said Gundersen Health System Infection Preventionist Megan Meller. “That tick is starting to make its way into the Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin regions."
Lone Star ticks are pretty easy to spot; identified by a white spot on its back. AGS moves fast with symptoms appearing as soon as two to six hours after eating and they can be life threatening.
“Some people might have a really mild allergic reaction,” Meller said. “They might have some hives. Might be a little itchy. They might have some nausea, but it can also be extreme such as anaphylaxis where it does require an extreme medical response."
Unfortunately there’s no known cure for AGS. The only treatment is cutting out those foods from your diet.
That’s not to say it’s final however; AGS sensitivity has been known to fade over time in some cases, with some users reporting less severe reactions as the years go by.
Doctors recommend doing “the tuck” for protection from ticks. That means tucking the pants one is wearing into socks and tucking one’s shirt into pants.
Also, using a certified insect repellent and doing tick checks is a big help, too.