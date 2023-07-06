Aspirus, Marshfield Medical Center adult urgent cares closed in Weston Wednesday

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - If you needed urgent care or walk-in services as an adult in Weston you may have had an issue being seen by Aspirus or Marshfield Clinic Health System providers Wednesday.
Apparently both locations were having staffing issues and patients were being turned away or told to go to respective Wausau locations. The Marshfield Clinic-Weston children's only walk-in was open.
The Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic Wausau location walk-ins were also seeing patients, which is about a 15-minute drive from the Weston locations.
Marshfield Clinic responded via email to a request about the Weston adult urgent care being closed on Wednesday.
The statement read:
"Marshfield Medical Center-Weston urgent care was closed Wednesday due to low staffing levels. We are not immune to the staffing challenges hospitals and clinics across the country are facing. Emergency services are always open in Weston and urgent care is available at Marshfield Clinic Wausau Center. We are continuing efforts to recruit and train medical staff in central Wisconsin."
Aspirus did not respond to a request for comment. News 9 is attempting to verify if this was a one-off incident or if issues are persistent.
Normal hours for Marshfield Medical Center-Weston, Wausau center locations are below:
Hours for Wausau Urgent Care
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Weston:
Urgent Care
Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pediatric-only Walk-in
Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.