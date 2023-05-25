Aspirus trains people to jump in and help in cases of severe bleeding

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The Aspirus Trauma team held a Stop The Bleed class Thursday.
It taught how to dress a wound, apply tourniquets and how they can all be used to save a life in an emergency.
Trauma Nurse Andrea Hebert says it's also important to call 911 first.
"So if we can get people to learn how to stop the bleed," Hebert said. "Wherever they are, if they have a life-threatening injury, that buys us time to get them here so we can try to save their life."
Stop The Bleed is a nationwide campaign that started several years ago. Aspirus currently offers the class to schools and companies if needed.