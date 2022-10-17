(WAOW) -- Breast cancer was created in 1985 to promote screening and prevention of the disease. According to breastcabcer.org, one in eight women in the United States every year and 2.3 million worldwide each year.
The month is often seen for its pink theme and you will see that on our website tomorrow.
Locally, we have run a number of stories on Breast Cancer Awareness month, including crosstown rivals' volleyball matchup, the Susan G. Komen walk returning after a COVID-19 hiatus and an area mom's battle with breast cancer.
These local events have been used to support those diagnosed with breast cancer, stressing the importance of screening, fundraising for research and helping identify the risk factors of breast cancer.