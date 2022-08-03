Doctors give back-to-school health check, offer advice

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - With just a few weeks left before students head back to school, Aspirus health officials want parents to make sure students have their check-ups and vaccinations squared away.
Parents also need to make sure their students are getting enough sleep and eating healthy, as well as keeping up-to-date on booster shots and other medications.
Aspirus also recommends limiting screen time in the days ahead to get students back into the school-year routine.
"I want to wish our children an exciting year for learning, and for our children to be safe and healthy," said Dr. Sonal Chandratre, a pediatrician at Aspirus.
And don't forget: health isn't just physical. Doctors are urging parents to keep tabs on their kids' mental health, which often ties in to how healthy the body is.
Lastly, parents need to take time for themselves - as they often put their own issues on the backburner for their kids.