"Everything changes": Postpartum depression can affect more than just moms

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Having a baby is supposed to be one of the most joyous moments in someone's life. However, for many parents, that joy is quickly overshadowed by feelings of doubt, depression, and fear for the unknown.
Postpartum depression is caused by a massive hormonal shift after giving birth, and affects nearly three in four parents in some way, shape or form.
There are three stages to postpartum depression:
- The most common is postpartum blues, which brings on feelings of sadness, and can affect 50-75% of all mothers, often resolving in 1-2 weeks.
- Next is the depression stage, which manifests itself in 15 to 20% of mothers, and can start any time within the first 12 months of giving birth. More than sadness, this stage brings with it feelings of being inadequate, anxiety for the future, loss of appetite and possible substance abuse.
- If left untreated, depression can turn into psychosis in roughly 1 in 1,000 women. This is the stage where mothers can become a threat to themselves and/or their children.
Most times, depression can be treated through counselling or medication. Experts say early intervention and multiple avenues of support are key in preventing people from reaching the psychosis stage.
Linda Larson Schlitz, a professional counselor in Wausau, says many people associate postpartum depression with women who have newborns. However, it can also happen to those who have miscarriages or abortions as well as in fathers.
"There are a lot of changes when you have a baby in the house," Schlitz said. "Everything changes. The relationship changes, finance changes. You're up at night not getting enough sleep.
And if your partner is also having these symptoms that postpartum brings where they are crying all the time, they are sad, they are having difficulties with sleep or maybe feeling like they are not a good mother. So now all of this is falling on the dad of the situation, so of course that's putting more stress, which changes their brain chemistry. Everything about mental illness is brain chemistry."
It's also important to note that each individual pregnancy is different.
"Even if you haven't suffered with postpartum depression with your first baby, that second delivery can be very different," says Dr. Jennifer Enman, an OBGYN at Aspirus. "So don't think because you didn't have it once, you couldn't have it a second time."
If you or a loved one are suffering from postpartum depression, there are multiple avenues for help. Talking to your baby's pediatrician or your OBGYN is the first step - fellow mothers can offer support - and you can always reach the 24-hour suicide hotline by texting or calling 988.