Experimental mRNA cancer vaccine with immunotherapy reduces risk of melanoma returning, preliminary study finds

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region tonight into Wednesday. The mixed precipitation will turn to
all snow over much of northern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and
evening, with periods of heavy snow expected Wednesday night. East
winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy
snow accumulations to cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic
power outages will be possible. Travel could become hazardous due to
the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation
type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and
ice accumulations of a tenth to quarter of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed
precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze possible. Winds
could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
Noon CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.
Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches. Roads, and especially bridges and
overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The strong
winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and
could cause sporadic power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

Experimental mRNA cancer vaccine with immunotherapy reduces risk of melanoma returning, preliminary study finds

  • Updated
  • 0
Experimental mRNA cancer vaccine with immunotherapy reduces risk of melanoma returning, preliminary study finds

An experimental mRNA cancer vaccine with immunotherapy reduces the risk of melanoma recurrence. Pictured is the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts on December 2, 2020.

 Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

An experimental personalized mRNA vaccine in combination with the immunotherapy Keytruda reduced the risk of recurrence or death from melanoma in patients who had already had surgery, Moderna and Merck said Tuesday.

The randomized trial included 157 patients with stage 3 or stage 4 melanoma who had already had surgery. Some patients received nine doses of the experimental cancer vaccine made by Moderna and the immunotherapy made by Merck every three weeks for about a year, and some received only the immunotherapy. Treatment with the experimental vaccine in combination with the immunotherapy reduced the risk of cancer recurrence or death by 44% compared with the immunotherapy alone, the companies said.

The preliminary results of a Phase 2b trial were shared in a news release and have not been peer-reviewed or published. The companies said they will publish the full data in the future and share results at an upcoming conference.

The companies said they will initiate a Phase 3 study in melanoma patients next year, and will study additional tumor types.

"Today's results are highly encouraging for the field of cancer treatment. mRNA has been transformative for COVID-19, and now, for the first time ever, we have demonstrated the potential for mRNA to have an impact on outcomes in a randomized clinical trial in melanoma," Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer for Moderna, said in a news release. Moderna is the maker of one of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines used in the United States.

Moderna and Merck said serious treatment-related adverse events occurred in 14.4% of patients who received the vaccine and immunotherapy in the trial, and in 10% of patients who received only the immunotherapy. Keytruda has some known risks for serious side effects, the companies said.

Moderna's experimental cancer vaccine, mRNA-4157/V940, is designed to prime patients' immune system to generate a response to their specific tumors. Merck's Keytruda, which is already used in the treatment of melanoma, stimulates the immune system to attack tumors.

According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma accounts for about 1% of all skin cancers, but it causes a majority of skin cancer deaths. It estimates that in 2022, about 100,000 new melanomas will be diagnosed, and more than 7,600 people will die from melanoma.

