Experts promote advance care planning during LGBTQ+ health awareness week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Medical experts with Aspirus are calling on LGBTQ+ patients, to consider making an advanced care plan during LGBTQ+ health awareness week.
An advance directive is a legal document that designates a healthcare power of attorney in case a patient is unable to make their own medical decision. Some LGBTQ+ patients may consider someone's family that falls outside of the traditional or biological relationship and to have those people in charge of their medical decisions, an advance care directive is needed.
"When it comes to end-of-life care, it doesn’t really matter what the patient’s relationship is to their chosen family because Wisconsin is not a ‘next of kin’ state," Dr. Michaela Tong, Aspirus Family Medicine Physician said, "What that means is that if a patient does not designate another person to speak to his/her/their health care wishes, the responsibility would transfer to the hospital’s ethics board.”
This is true for both LGBTQ+ and non-LGBTQ+ patients.
For those interested in completing an advance care directive, contact your doctor for more information.
Aspirus Health does offer an “Advance Care Planning Kit” they are available via request by Aspirus Customer Contact Center from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm at 715-847-2380 or 800-847-4707.