Experts talk about uptick in respiratory infections

(WAOW) -- Between COVID, the flu, and now RSV, more and more respiratory viruses are seeing an uptick in Wisconsin.
At a health conference today, the DHS says they're also noting a rise in cases of MIS-C and acute flaccid myelitis, both of which are conditions that affect the body that has recently had a respiratory infection. DHS officials urged getting the flu shot, before the season gets worse.
"Flu activity at this point in Wisconsin is relatively low but it is at a steady increase," said Dr. Thomas Haupt, and epidemiologist at the Wisconsin Division of Public Health.
Neither RSV or AFM have a vaccine, which is why it is important to take precautions and avoid exposure. MIS-C does have a vaccine, that being the COVID booster.