First child death in Wisconsin from flu confirmed

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF TRAVEL IMPACTS TO THE
AREA THIS WEEK...

.A winter storm moving across the Midwest will bring rounds of snow,
wind, blowing snow, drifting snow, and subzero temperatures to the
area from Wednesday evening into Saturday morning. There will be two
distinct periods of impacts, first from the snow on Wednesday night
and Thursday. This will create snowy roads and hazardous travel.
Followed by very strong winds Thursday night and Friday which will
greatly reduce visibilities and create possible blizzard conditions,
along with additional snow accumulations and dangerous wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 7 inches from Wednesday evening
through Thursday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard
conditions are possible due to heavy snow and strong winds.
Additional snow accumulations expected, with the greatest snow
amounts across the Door Peninsula. Winds could gust as high as 50
mph.

* WHERE...Central, east central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6
PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday evening
through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel conditions will vary from hazardous to very
difficult, perhaps even dangerous. Snow will create impacts on
roads throughout Wednesday night and Thursday and impact the
morning and evening commutes. Starting Thursday night, widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility as well,
resulting in very difficult travel Thursday night through Friday
night. Along with blowing and drift snow, strong winds could bring
down tree branches and result in power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still uncertainty surrounding the
details of this event, especially on Friday and how much new snow
will fall and how this will impact roads and travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should consider earlier or delayed travel. If travel is
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

First child death in Wisconsin from flu confirmed

  • Updated
  • 0
flu

courtesy of MGN

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the first child influenza-associated death in Wisconsin for the 2022-2023 season.

Nationwide, 30 pediatric influenza-associated deaths have been reported, the DHS press release stated. 

DHS encourages all Wisconsinites, especially children, to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Early data show this year’s flu vaccine is a match to current circulating influenza strains and will prevent or reduce symptoms of influenza infection, the press release states. 

“DHS is saddened to report the first death of a child from influenza in Wisconsin this season,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, DHS Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist. “Flu cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shot as soon as possible. It is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during flu season.” 

The press release also stated:

"DHS urges everyone six months and older to get the flu vaccine. It is especially important for people who are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill, such as those who are pregnant, age 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions. Getting vaccinated will help keep you from spreading the virus to others."

Wisconsinites can find a location offering the flu vaccine by visiting vaccines.gov(link is external) or calling 211 or 877-947-2211. 

Taking the following daily actions can also help stop the spread of germs and increase your protection:  

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. 
  • Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth. 
  • Stay home and away from others if you feel sick. 
  • Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms. 
  • Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same. 
  • Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses. 

These steps will help prevent the flu and other respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and RSV

Up-to-date information about the current flu season can be found in the DHS Weekly Respiratory Report

