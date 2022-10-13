Free fentanyl strips available statewide to reduce drug overdose deaths

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday morning that 120,600 fentanyl test strips have been distributed to organizations across the state to help prevent drug overdose deaths.
Drugs mixed with fentanyl are the leading cause of overdose deaths in Wisconsin.
Local locations that offer free fentanyl strips include: Clark County Health Department (517 Court St., Neillsville) Vivent Health-Schofield (1105 Grand Ave., Suite 1); Portage County Health and Human Services (817 Whiting Ave., Stevens Point) and Wood County Health Department (111 Jackson St. 3rd Floor, Wisconsin Rapids).
“Wisconsinites who use drugs are more likely to encounter fentanyl than ever before,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Tragically, many people who use drugs have no idea they are ingesting fentanyl until it’s too late. That’s why we need to empower our family members, friends, and neighbors who use drugs to have as much information as possible to protect their safety. Fentanyl test strips are a critical tool in our efforts to save lives.”
n 2020, there were 812 overdose deaths in Wisconsin where illegally manufactured fentanyl was considered to be probable or suspected in contributing cause of death. Recognizing the value of fentanyl test strips in reducing the harms of drug use, Gov. Tony Evers signed legislation in March to allow the test strips to be used in Wisconsin.