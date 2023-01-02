Jeremy Renner suffered 'blunt chest trauma,' required second surgery for 'extensive' injuries

 Skip to main content
...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS THE AREA TODAY...

A slow moving storm system will continue to approach the area
from the Central Plains today. The leading band of precipitation
from the storm moved across central and east-central Wisconsin
overnight, producing a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing
rain.

A lull in the precipitation was occurring during the middle to
late morning. Light freezing drizzle and drizzle is likely to
develop in central and east-central Wisconsin during the mid-day
hours. A more significant increase in precipitation is anticipated
during the afternoon. During that time, precipitation across much
of central Wisconsin will fall as a wintry mix of snow, sleet,
and freezing rain. Mainly rain is anticipated from the Wisconsin
Rapids and Stevens Point areas-- east--to Oconto and Marinette and
the Lake Michigan shoreline, including the Fox Valley.
Temperatures in this area will be a bit above freezing.

The precipitation will take a little longer to reach north-
central and far northeast Wisconsin, likely not starting in these
areas the early to mid-afternoon hours. Colder air in this area
will result in primarily snow. But the snow will be mixed with
some sleet and possibly some freezing rain at times. The snow
could fall quite heavily for the afternoon commute.

Travel conditions from the Wausau area through north-central and
far northeast Wisconsin will likely deteriorate as the wintry
precipitation increases across the area during the afternoon.
Anyone with travel plans in these areas should allow extra time to
account for the less than optimal travel conditions.

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION TODAY INTO TONIGHT...

.A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will lift north
across the region today. The wintry mix will likely result in ice
accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces, including roadways,
sidewalks, and parking lots. Snow accumulations will be likely over
northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. The mixed
precipitation will change over to rain by midday in central
Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas, as warmer air moves
into the region. Hazardous driving conditions are likely north and
west of the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas this morning, and over
northern Wisconsin through tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...A light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected.  Ice
accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Jeremy Renner suffered 'blunt chest trauma,' required second surgery for 'extensive' injuries

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021, in New York City.

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actor Jeremy Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after a New Year's Day snow plowing accident, a spokesperson for the actor said Monday evening.

Renner had surgery Monday and "remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the spokesperson said.

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," a statement from his spokesperson read. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

The "Hawkeye" actor has so far required two surgeries to address injuries he sustained in the accident, a source close to the actor previously told CNN.

"His injuries are extensive," they said.

Renner was hospitalized in critical condition after being injured in Nevada, his publicist confirmed to CNN earlier on Monday.

"As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Sam Mast told CNN in a statement. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Officers responded to a "traumatic injury" in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno, according to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, which has previously said the Academy Award-nominated actor lived in the community.

The sheriff's office did not provide details on the extent of Renner's injuries or what may have caused the accident.

His family is expected to release a statement Monday evening, the source close to the actor added.

Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Renner via care flight to a local area hospital, the release stated.

Renner, who stars in the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown" and has been featured in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films -- in the role of Hawkeye -- was the only person involved in the accident, officials said.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances.

Renner has featured multiple videos and photos on his verified social media accounts showing him in snowy conditions.

A photo from a year ago posted on his Instagram account shows a group of trees in an area with significant snow fall.

"How would you feel if your driveway looked like this??," his caption reads. "I'm so happy Mother Nature dictates my day!"

In one video posted two weeks ago and featured in his Instagram holiday highlights reels, Renner appears to be driving a snow plow with the caption, "pave new paths, holiday adventures."

Another from a week ago shows snow being plowed with the caption, "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids."

