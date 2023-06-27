Lincoln County Health Department warns of algae blooms

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. — The Lincoln County Health Department is warning about the possibility of blue-green algae blooms.
Blue-green algae grows most abundantly in warm, calm and sunny weather.
While it may look harmless, it can harm both people and pets either by swallowing it or simply by touching it.
If you are exposed, you should look for symptoms, including coughing and sore throat, red skin and hives, headaches and stomach pain.
Signs to look for in pets are seizures, vomiting and diarrhea.
The bacteria — which may look like pea soup — can be very harmful if ingested.
County officials say if someone or their furry friend is dealing with the following symptoms to call their health provider or veterinarian.