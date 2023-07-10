Local pharmacy helping parents find medicine their kids need

WAUSAU — (WAOW) While kids may not want to hear it, the first day of school is coming up fast, and parents across Wisconsin are stocking up on medicine to help their kids avoid getting sick.
However, that can get expensive depending on what they need - and Wausau Family Pharmacy is looking to help parents protect their kids, and their wallets.
Dr. Zoua Yang, the owner of the pharmacy, said, "It's important to provide access to these medications because many times, people cannot afford these products. So like Tylenol, Ibuprofen, sometimes they're paying 10 dollars or so for a product when they could get it for free."
In order to help as many patients as possible, you don't even have to live around Wausau to receive the medicine.
"It's something unique to our pharmacy in the state of Wisconsin, and we serve the whole state of Wisconsin," Yang said. "We don't just serve Wausau, we've got all over the state. Green Bay, Milwaukee, Eau Claire, where we offer these services."
If you're not sure what medicine your kids need, or if your kids are allergic to certain medicines, you can sit down with a pharmacist to discuss exactly what they need, and getting access to the medicine is as easy as filling out a form on their website.