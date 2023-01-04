Local pharmacy launches new program to help accessibility for low income residents

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Wausau Family Pharmacy has launched a new program to help Medicaid patients receive over-the-counter medications completely free.
For years insurance would not cover over-the-counter medicine like pain relievers and cold and flu medications-- unless it was prescribed by a primary care doctor.
Now Wausau Family Pharmacy's Zoua Yang has launched a new program that can offer Medicaid patients those same medications for free.
"What pharmacists can do is we can prescribe over-the-counter medications for you right then and there," Yang said. "Then run it through your insurance and you don't have to wait the few days or reach out to your provider, and usually it's completely free for patients."
The program was approved and started last week and Yang says about 20 patients have already taken advantage of it.
Wausau Family Pharmacy also have Covid tests, which are covered by Medicaid. For more information you can visit their website here.