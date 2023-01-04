 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS MORNING...

A combination of light snow, freezing drizzle and falling
temperatures will lead to hazardous travel conditions on untreated
roads this morning. Even though snow accumulations will be an
inch or less and ice accumulations will be scattered and light,
freezing temperatures will result in snow or ice covered roads and
slippery conditions through the morning.

Motorists should be prepared for slick conditions on untreated
roads, bridges and overpasses during the morning commute. Slow
down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Local pharmacy launches new program to help accessibility for low income residents

  • Updated
  • 0
Area pharmacy launches new program to help accessibility for low income

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Wausau Family Pharmacy has launched a new program to help Medicaid patients receive over-the-counter medications completely free. 

For years insurance would not cover over-the-counter medicine like pain relievers and cold and flu medications-- unless it was prescribed by a primary care doctor.

Now Wausau Family Pharmacy's Zoua Yang has launched a new program that can offer Medicaid patients those same medications for free.

"What pharmacists can do is we can prescribe over-the-counter medications for you right then and there," Yang said. "Then run it through your insurance and you don't have to wait the few days or reach out to your provider, and usually it's completely free for patients."

The program was approved and started last week and Yang says about 20 patients have already taken advantage of it.

Wausau Family Pharmacy also have Covid tests, which are covered by Medicaid. For more information you can visit their website here

