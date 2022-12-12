 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM COULD BRING IMPACTFUL WINTER WEATHER MID-WEEK...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across central Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday. East to
southeast winds will also be gusting to 30 to 40 mph, which could
cause power outages. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow
and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and
amounts as temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet
accumulations between 2 and 5 inches and ice accumulations up to
two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 to
40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic
power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney to step down Sept. 2023

  • Updated
MARSHFIELD (WAOW) – Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) announced Monday that Susan Turney, MD, MS, FACP, FACMPE, is stepping down as CEO in September 2023, according to a press release from MCHS.

Turney became the organization’s first CEO in September 2014 and has been in charge while the Health System has rapidly expanded. Turney will remain with the Health System as it works through the proposed merger with Essentia Health, according to the press release.

The two health systems anticipate reaching a definitive agreement in the coming months.

“I thank Dr. Turney for the passion and commitment she shows to the Health System,” said Mark Bugher, chair of the Marshfield Clinic Health System board of directors. 

The Health System now operates 11 hospitals and 65 clinical locations in 45 communities, supported by more than 13,000 employees and 1,600 care providers.

“My time as CEO here has been the greatest professional experience of my life, and I am deeply proud of what we have achieved together,” Turney said. “Rural health care was in crisis long before COVID-19, and the pandemic deepened those challenges and created new ones. Despite those hurdles, through the last decade we have grown, executed our strategy, cared for our communities and stayed true to our values.”

The press release also stated:

"Turney is recognized as a national thought leader on health care, serving on committees for the National Quality Forum and the American Medical Association and fulfilled appointments by the Wisconsin governor and the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary. She’s been named to Modern Healthcare’s list of Top 25 Women Leaders in 2021 and Top 25 Women Leaders Luminary Award in 2022, on its list of 50 Most Influential Physician/Clinical Executives from 2012-2016, 2018-2022, and on its list of 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare in 2012-2014, and 2019."