Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney to step down Sept. 2023

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) – Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) announced Monday that Susan Turney, MD, MS, FACP, FACMPE, is stepping down as CEO in September 2023, according to a press release from MCHS.
Turney became the organization’s first CEO in September 2014 and has been in charge while the Health System has rapidly expanded. Turney will remain with the Health System as it works through the proposed merger with Essentia Health, according to the press release.
The two health systems anticipate reaching a definitive agreement in the coming months.
“I thank Dr. Turney for the passion and commitment she shows to the Health System,” said Mark Bugher, chair of the Marshfield Clinic Health System board of directors.
The Health System now operates 11 hospitals and 65 clinical locations in 45 communities, supported by more than 13,000 employees and 1,600 care providers.
“My time as CEO here has been the greatest professional experience of my life, and I am deeply proud of what we have achieved together,” Turney said. “Rural health care was in crisis long before COVID-19, and the pandemic deepened those challenges and created new ones. Despite those hurdles, through the last decade we have grown, executed our strategy, cared for our communities and stayed true to our values.”
The press release also stated:
"Turney is recognized as a national thought leader on health care, serving on committees for the National Quality Forum and the American Medical Association and fulfilled appointments by the Wisconsin governor and the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary. She’s been named to Modern Healthcare’s list of Top 25 Women Leaders in 2021 and Top 25 Women Leaders Luminary Award in 2022, on its list of 50 Most Influential Physician/Clinical Executives from 2012-2016, 2018-2022, and on its list of 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare in 2012-2014, and 2019."