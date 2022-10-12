Marshfield Clinic Health System, Essentia Health announce merger discussions

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health have delved into talks regarding a merger.
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced today they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate how the two organizations might combine to form an integrated regional health system, according to a press release from Marshfield Clinic Health System on Wednesday.
The release says geographically the move makes sense and would allow more comprehensive care in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and North Dakota.
A combined organization would feature a roughly 3,500 providers serving more than 2 million people in rural and mid-urban communities through more than 150 sites of care, including 25 hospitals.
“I have known and admired the work of Marshfield Clinic for more than 30 years,” Essentia CEO Dr. David Herman said in the release. “I have always appreciated their ability to advance the well-being of the communities they serve. I am truly excited to work together for the benefit of our patients and our colleagues.”
Added said Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney: "When I look at Essentia, I see an organization with world-class expertise that complements our own. And I see their long, rich history of serving communities with a mission very similar to ours at Marshfield Clinic Health System.”
The Memorandum of Understanding is the first step toward a potential merger. More information will be shared as discussions progress.