Marshfield Clinic Health System holding sign-ups for "All of Us" study

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Marshfield Clinic Health System is making it a priority to get representation in the rural communities of Northern Central Wisconsin for a nationwide study.
"All of Us" is a nationwide research program that is dedicated to giving more representation to people of all colors, genders, and creeds.
In order to do that, people sign up to provide their health information to a large database and scientists use that information to inform their research.
"The goal though is to advance a philosophy in medicine called precision medicine," said Scott Hebbring, Marshfield Clinic research scientist. "Moving away from that one size fits all strategy to health care to one where we begin to treat individuals more as unique people."
And with that more individualized focus, any and all diseases are being studied.
"It's not just about cancer. It's not just about diabetes. It's about the whole spectrum of diseases that impact our lives," Hebbring said.
Those who sign up have the option to also give a DNA sample for free.
From there, your DNA can be screened for information about your family history of disease, how you react to certain medication, and ancestry.
"This is actually a unique study, in that, it's one of the first studies actually designed to treat participants more as partners in research and in doing so we want to give back to the participants," he added.
If you opt for the DNA sample, there is also a $25 gift card as incentive, too.
Hebbring said the program only keeps growing and is helping bring more equity to area medical research one sign-up at a time.