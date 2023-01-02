Marshfield Medical Center delivers first babies in Marshfield, Weston

(WAOW) – The first babies of 2023 have arrived at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston and Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield.
The 2023 year was less than 3 1/2 hours old when Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield welcomed its first baby of the year.
Trevor Kurt Slade was born at 3:27 a.m. on Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. His parents are Taylor and Damian Slade from Marshfield. Trevor Slade was 19 inches long and weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
The MMC-Weston baby was born at 9:48 a.m. on Jan. 1. Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and is 20 inches long. The family is from Wittenberg, and parents say Regan’s five older sisters are excited to meet their baby brother.
At Marshfield Medical Center-Weston in 2022, 403 babies were born – 210 boys and 193 girls.
Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield delivered 924 babies in 2022, 475 boys and 449 girls and that includes 25 sets of twins and two sets of triplets.