Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER PARTS OF
CENTRAL WISCONSIN FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MID-DAY TUESDAY...

.Ahead of a strong storm system, a wintry mix is expected to develop
late tonight and become more widespread Tuesday morning. The wintry
mix will likely result in a ice accumulation on flat and elevated
surfaces, including roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Hazardous
driving conditions are likely to develop late tonight and Tuesday
morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected.  Ice accumulations up to two
tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or icy road conditions.  The hazardous
conditions will  impact the Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Marshfield Medical Center delivers first babies in Marshfield, Weston

(WAOW) – The first babies of 2023 have arrived at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston and Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield.

The 2023 year was less than 3 1/2 hours old when Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield welcomed its first baby of the year.

Trevor Kurt Slade was born at 3:27 a.m. on Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. His parents are Taylor and Damian Slade from Marshfield. Trevor Slade was 19 inches long and weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

The MMC-Weston baby was born at 9:48 a.m. on Jan. 1. Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and is 20 inches long. The family is from Wittenberg, and parents say Regan’s five older sisters are excited to meet their baby brother.

At Marshfield Medical Center-Weston in 2022, 403 babies were born – 210 boys and 193 girls. 

Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield delivered 924 babies in 2022, 475 boys and 449 girls and that includes 25 sets of twins and two sets of triplets. 

