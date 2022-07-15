Mental Health Clinic opens in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WAOW) - The Opportunity Development Center (ODC) in Wisconsin Rapids has opened a new mental health clinic.
Called Opportunity for Hope, the clinic will offer many different programs and resources for those struggling with mental health issues.
"We are so excited to be a partner in the community, and be able to support - kids, families, adults - really anyone and everyone in the community, when that might face them in the coming days." said Julie Strenn, President of ODC.
Part of the clinic's overall plan is to continue building relationships with school districts in the area, with the goal in mind of being able to offer services to students during the school day.
They expect this to be implemented by this school year.
Appointments will be available starting in August, and be booked online or by phone. To visit there website click here.