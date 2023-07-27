More NARCAN for Wisconsin first responders

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) — Over 30,000 additional NARCAN doses have been distributed to law enforcement across Wisconsin - all in the name of saving lives.
At the Kronenwetter Municipal Center on Thursday, Attorney General Josh Kaul (D-Wisconsin), Kronenwetter Police Chief Terry McHugh and Marathon County Health Department Public Health Educator Kerry Thieme all spoke about the importance of NARCAN helping address the opioid epidemic.
"That's what we want to do with these resources we're bringing into the state, is make sure that we're helping communities prevent the worst harms of the opioid epidemic from continuing at the same level they have been," Kaul said.
These extra resources come at a time when $5 million dollars in funding came from lawsuit settlements Wisconsin brought against opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.
Kronenwetter Police and Fire had a small supply of the drug due to its high cost, but with Thursday’s donation, more NARCAN means more lives likely saved.
“When we [Kronenwetter Police] were running at a minimum amount, we just had one box per car,” McHugh said. “That’s not always sufficient. Now we’re able to stuff multiple boxes in a vehicle.”
Overdoses have increased year over year since 2018 in Marathon County and one local health official credited the increased supply as a crucial step.
“I think it’s going to be great for the state of Wisconsin and for us locally because we will have a readily available supply [which is important since NARCAN is] the only medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose to save someone,” Thieme said.
The Marathon County Health Department believes it is important for people to know how to give NARCAN. Here are a few links to instructional videos on how to administer the drug.