Now 14 cases of monkeypox in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has now identified 14 cases of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, in Wisconsin, according to a press release from the DHS.
The DHS has allocated 1,486 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine from the federal government, which is enough vaccine for 743 people to complete the two-dose vaccine series.
Due to a limited vaccine supply, DHS currently recommends vaccination for people who had known exposure to someone with monkeypox and people with certain risk factors who are more likely to be exposed to the virus. This includes:
- People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.
- People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure.
- Gay, bisexual, trans, and any other men who have sex with men, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.
Those who have been infected due to the current outbreak have reported having close, sustained physical contact with other people who have monkeypox, according to the release.
DHS encourages anyone who had a known exposure to monkeypox to talk with their healthcare provider to learn if they are eligible to receive a vaccine.
The following resources are currently available for community partners, members of the public, and clinicians: