 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Officials warn of heat exhaustion with kids

  • Updated
  • 0
Sun
Picture courtesy of Pixabay

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- During the summer, many families are itching to go outside.

But there are risks that come with the heat, especially if infants and toddlers are outside.

To protect kids from the sun, you may want to cover strollers to help prevent sunburns or rashes, but that can actually make it easier for babies and toddlers to get overheated.

While blankets can keep the sun off kids, they also act as an insulator, keeping all the heat in.

That can hit young children especially hard, leading to things like heat stroke, heat exhaustion or cramping.

Officials say it's important to plan ahead, going out during the cooler part of the day and bringing water for everyone.
 
If someone gets too hot, there are things you can do.
    
"It's a good idea to get out of the hot environment, drink plenty of water, maybe take a cool shower, try to find some air conditioning," Nick Gehring, an engineer at Wausau Fire Department, said.
 
Gehring also wants to remind people to not leave kids in a car without the AC on or windows down, because the car can also insulate heat.
 
If you notice your child appears dizzy, fatigued or nauseous, it could be signs of too much heat.
 
If symptoms don't go away or get worse, Gehring says to call 911.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to sfisher@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you