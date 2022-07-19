Officials warn of heat exhaustion with kids

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- During the summer, many families are itching to go outside.
But there are risks that come with the heat, especially if infants and toddlers are outside.
To protect kids from the sun, you may want to cover strollers to help prevent sunburns or rashes, but that can actually make it easier for babies and toddlers to get overheated.
While blankets can keep the sun off kids, they also act as an insulator, keeping all the heat in.
That can hit young children especially hard, leading to things like heat stroke, heat exhaustion or cramping.
Officials say it's important to plan ahead, going out during the cooler part of the day and bringing water for everyone.
If someone gets too hot, there are things you can do.
"It's a good idea to get out of the hot environment, drink plenty of water, maybe take a cool shower, try to find some air conditioning," Nick Gehring, an engineer at Wausau Fire Department, said.
Gehring also wants to remind people to not leave kids in a car without the AC on or windows down, because the car can also insulate heat.
If symptoms don't go away or get worse, Gehring says to call 911.