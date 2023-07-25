Produce parasite infects 40 Wisconsinites in the last month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — A produce parasite outbreak?
Dozens of cases of a parasitic illness have been reported to state health leaders.
The parasite is called cyclosporeyasis, which is linked to fruits and veggies imported from tropical climates. The parasite is known to have some nasty side effects.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), it will take about a week for symptoms to begin after being infected.
Symptoms include diarrhea, headaches and cramping and fatigue. Headaches can last for several weeks to more than a month.
The best way to protect yourself from it, is to make sure your food is scrubbed clean before you start cooking.
Charles Clark, the Enteric & Waterborne Diseases Supervisor of the Department of Health Services (DHS) reminded people of some important things to remember when preparing produce.
"Wash the produce itself," he said. "Rinse it under running water and if it's a firmer piece of produce, you know using a clean produce, and then finally storing it away from the meats, seafood, and poultry."
So far, 40 cases have been reported this summer in the Badger State.
The DHS isn't sure if there's one source or several. The DHS also said they think at least a few of the cases likely came from people travelling out of state or out of the country.