Recall issued for air fryers and air fryer ovens

Insignia air fryer
Picture courtesy of United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)--  The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Best Buy has issued a voluntary recall on Insignia Air Fryer and Air Fryer ovens.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission the appliances can overheat causing the potential for burn or fire hazards.

The CPSC says the affected models are:

  • Air Fryers: NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, and NS-AF55DBK9
  • Air Fryer Ovens: NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1

The recall affects about 635,000 units in the U.S. and 137,000 in Canada. 

