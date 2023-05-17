Sane program just weeks away from starting in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — A new Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program is coming to Marshfield.
Limited access to SANEs impact not only the community but survivors of sexual assault. Since November, if someone was assaulted in Marshfield, they would have to travel to Weston or Wausau to have a sexual assault examination. Starting June 1, that will no longer be the case.
The Healthfirst Clinic in Marshfield will now offer a SANE program. The nurses will be on call from 5 p.m. on Fridays through 11 p.m. on Sundays. If a survivor is in need of assistance or an examination during the week, the nurses will help arrange them care.
The Healthfirst CEO, Jessica Scharfenberg, told News 9 that access to these SANE services is dwindling throughout the state. Seeing a gap in medical care throughout the area, Healthfirst decided to start its program. According to Scharfenberg, one way to solve this ongoing shortage of SANE programs is to offer them through community health clinics instead of hospitals.
"We are working with a model that is newer to the state of Wisconsin of bringing the SANE services outside of the emergency department, let's bring it to a community health clinic," Scharfenberg said. "If I can get a bunch of SANE nurses employed, I can dispatch them to one of Healthfirst's 10 brick and mortars to do it rather than having the individuals come to us."
Adding the SANE program to Marshfield will not only impact the people living in the city but in surrounding communities. People from Taylor, Adams, and Clark County will now have a closer location to receive help if needed.