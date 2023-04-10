Stoney Acres Farm issues voluntary recall of frozen pizzas at retail stores

MADISON, Wis. – Stoney Acres Farm is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of its Stoney Pepperoni frozen pizzas sold at retail stores.
The pizzas were at Stoney Acres Farm, Wausau Farmer's Market as well as Sawmill Brewing and Golden Harvest Market in Merrill.
This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Evidence shows that the product was produced without the benefit of inspection.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it.