Swimmer's Itch known to affect children when in Wisconsin waters

WAUSAU (WAOW) — If you're thinking of taking a dip to avoid the heat, make sure you are going somewhere clean.
The lakes, streams, and rivers are going to be a hot spot this week as temperatures continue to rise in Wisconsin.
But if you're going out to the water, be aware of the parasite Swimmer's Itch, which occurs mainly in summer.
It happens when tiny parasites in any water mass start chewing on your skin.
The parasites come from birds and ducks, but wants it makes contact with the skin, a reaction that takes about a day can happen.
Swimmer's itch will leave symptoms such as rashes and pimples around the body.
Charles Clark, who's the Enteric & Waterborne Diseases Supervisor of the Department of Health Services says the parasite isn't much to worry about, but it is out there, and it depends who makes contact with this parasite.
"When it develops, it varies by person," Clark said. "So, the first time somebody may swim in water that has a parasite in it, they may not have a reaction at all."
The parasite isn't contagious, but is commonly known to infect children.
Once the microscopic creepy-crawlies die after burrowing their way into the skin and biting, it will take between 12 hours and a day to take effect.
"The symptoms will last typically a few days to a week, not much longer."
Clark also says after spending time in the water, the best remedies to get rid of the parasite is by using a towel to dry off and take a shower as soon as you are done.