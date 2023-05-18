Teens can workout for free all summer at Planet Fitness

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) — Summer is just around the corner, and Planet Fitness has a way for teens to work out for free.
The Planet Fitness Summer Pass started Monday. Summer Pass is a program for teens aged 14-19 to help them get into the gym and prioritize their physical and mental health.
With school year almost complete, the summer pass will keep students practicing healthy habits throughout the break.
"An active lifestyle is very important for everyone," Plover Club manager Amanda Tritz said. "It gives teens an opportunity to get out and socialize, be in a comfortable environment, and have healthy habits throughout their life."
There are scholarship opportunities available to students and their schools when they register as well.
Registration is free and open the entire summer until the end of August.