Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMOKY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY...

An elevated smoke layer has been situated across the region for
the past couple days. Some of this smoke is expected to mix down
to the surface after a cold front passes through tonight. The
smoky conditions should linger into the day on Friday.

The smoke could impact those with lung ailments, children, elderly
persons and those who work outdoors for prolonged periods. The
smoke may also reduce visibilities at times, resulting in minor
impacts to air and land travel.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT Friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Wood.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest to southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Teens can workout for free all summer at Planet Fitness

  • Updated
  • 0
planet fitness

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) — Summer is just around the corner, and Planet Fitness has a way for teens to work out for free.

The Planet Fitness Summer Pass started Monday. Summer Pass is a program for teens aged 14-19 to help them get into the gym and prioritize their physical and mental health. 

With school year almost complete, the summer pass will keep students practicing healthy habits throughout the break. 

"An active lifestyle is very important for everyone," Plover Club manager Amanda Tritz said. "It gives teens an opportunity to get out and socialize, be in a comfortable environment, and have healthy habits throughout their life."

There are scholarship opportunities available to students and their schools when they register as well.  

Registration is free and open the entire summer until the end of August. 

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

