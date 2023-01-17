 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT
AND THURSDAY...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower
Michigan is expected to bring snow to the area late tonight and
Thursday. The snow may taper to freezing drizzle as it diminishes
Thursday. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions,
especially for the Thursday morning commute.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially late tonight into Thursday
morning. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are possible for the
Thursday morning commute. The hazardous conditions could linger
into the afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow in central and east-central
Wisconsin is likely to occur from a couple hours after midnight
into early Thursday morning. The heaviest snow across the north
will occur late tonight through mid-morning Thursday.

Across central and east-central Wisconsin, the snow may mix with a
little freezing rain at the onset, and could transition to drizzle
or freezing drizzle as it diminishes Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Anyone needing to travel late tonight and Thursday should closely
monitor later forecasts.


The world's oldest person, a French nun, dies at 118

Sister Andre, the world's oldest known person, died on January 17.

 Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images

French nun Sister André, the world's oldest known person, died on Tuesday at the age of 118 in the southern city of Toulon.

The city's mayor, Hubert Falco, announced the news of her death on Twitter, writing that "it is with immense sadness and emotion that I learnt tonight of the passing of the world's oldest person #SisterAndré."

The nun's spokesman, David Tavella, said she died on Tuesday at 2 a.m. local time and lived near Toulon. "There is great sadness, but she wanted it to happen, it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it is freedom," Tavella said.

Born as Lucile Randon on February 11, 1904, Sister André dedicated most of her life to religious service, according to a statement released by Guinness in April 2022.

Before becoming a Catholic nun, she looked after children during World War II and then spent 28 years caring for orphans and elderly people at a hospital.

She was also the oldest nun to ever live, according to Guinness.

When she turned 118 in 2022, the nun received a handwritten birthday note from French President Emmanuel Macron -- the 18th French president of her lifetime. There have also been 10 different Popes presiding over the Catholic Church since she was born.

She became the world's eldest following the death of Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman previously certified as the world's oldest person, who died at the age of 119 on April 19.

The title of the oldest person ever recorded also belongs to a French woman. Born on February 21, 1875, Jeanne Louise Calment's life spanned 122 years and 164 days, according to the Guinness World Records statement.

