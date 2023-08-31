Wisconsin receives federal opioid prevention funding

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Opioid abuse affects countless people across the country of every race, gender and age.
That is why medical groups in Marshfield are getting some funding to help treat the youngest patients.
The investment is a substantial one at $800,000 being sent into Marshfield to help treat and fight opioid addiction.
Half a million of that is specifically to help babies; dealing with withdrawal before they have even been born.
When you think of fentanyl exposure, babies might not be the first people that come to mind, but for the professionals at Family Health Center, it is critical.
"In 2022 -- data from our regional healthcare system showed that of 5,000 individuals who received care during their pregnancy in 2022 showed that ... almost 300 had documented substance abuse disorder diagnosis," said Danielle Luther, Family Health Center Senior Project Manager.
In order to battle that, the Family Health Center runs a program aimed at helping women who are pregnant - or thinking about getting pregnant - who might also have a history of substance use disorder.
For them, and many others, trying to help mothers and women who get pregnant while addicted is a priority.
"There's a host of stigma associated with that," said Carole Johnson, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Administrator. "We need to overcome that so that we have the healthiest possible outcome for that women's pregnancy, for both for herself and her child."
When it comes to caring for mothers or pregnant women, family support is everything.
"Family support is critical," Luther said. "Every parent needs help. They always have that saying that it takes a village to raise a family so having supportive services is really important."
Marshfield Clinic Health System said services are few and far between for opioid addiction in rural areas.
Currently, there are less than five providers for treatment. They are taking a several step approach with the new funding with one of the key areas being targeted is prevention.
"If we can stop things before it starts, if we can help kids discover why they want to use in the first place and help prevent that, my hope is that we won't see a crisis like this in the future," said Meagan Barnett, Marshfield Clinic Health System Community Health Manager.
The HRSA said everyone needs to do their part to break the stigma behind opioid addiction.
Johnson also said it is important to encourage people to get help and not judge them when they are asking for it.