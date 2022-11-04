Wisconsin's potential abortion ban could lead future OB-GYN's to leave the state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Months after the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, concerns are growing in Wisconsin over training for medical residents.
After the overturn, abortion became illegal in Wisconsin except for when a mother's life is in jeopardy.
Medical student, Zoe Weller, is in her second year at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay training to be an OB-GYN. She's concerned about the future of practice in the state.
"We don't really know what our future is going to be like," Weller said. "A lot of us want to stay in Wisconsin."
She says she can no longer get training on how to perform an abortion, which at times, can be medically necessary to save a mother's life. Without the training, it could push her to leave the state.
"When we are faced with something like this, it's hard for us when we wanted to continue our residency programs in Wisconsin," Weller said. "But with things the way they are, is that really the best choice for us if we can't get the proper training?"
Dr. Kristin Lyerly of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says other students are also considering leaving.
"We are hearing people there questioning whether they can return to the state, whether they can stay in the state for their education," Lyerly said.
She says this could pose a big problem especially in rural Wisconsin as there is already a shortage of practicing OB-GYNs.
"I am dedicated to living here, taking care of patients here," Lyerly said. "But at this point, I personally don't feel that it's safe for me to practice here."
The current abortion law is currently in court and sits undetermined at this time, but schools and residencies are no longer performing or training for abortions at this time and are looking for solutions to get students trained.