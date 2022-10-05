Heil brothers take "Trip of a Lifetime" together

Anyone who's served in the military will tell you: once you take that oath, you gain a brotherhood and sisterhood that'll last a lifetime.
But for three brothers on this week's Never Forgotten Honor Flight, that brotherhood was there long before they served.
Dennis, Richard and Arnold Heil made the trip to Washington D.C. this week, taking in the sights and sounds together.
All three brothers, along with a fourth who couldn't make the trip, served in the Army during in the Vietnam War era.
And this week, they got the chance to experience this special flight together.
"Chokes you up a little bit, but it's great, good experience. I was looking forward to it," said Richard Heil.
They were looking forward to seeing the Vietnam and Korean War memorials.
But beyond seeing those, and many of the other memorials in D.C., the brothers had one simple wish; one thing they wanted to take away from their Honor Flight experience.
"Good memories," the three said in unison.