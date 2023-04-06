Help keep the cranes flying

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. -- (WAOW) As the weather warms up, many different bird species will be returning to Wisconsin, and one man is looking to keep the population safe.
Whooping Cranes are a popular sight in Wisconsin waterways, and Bob Dall is looking to make sure it stays that way. According to WXPR Radio, he's leading area residents to count the population of cranes when they return.
Dall said, "The goal is to collect data about crane populations throughout the Midwest for the Sandhill Crane and the Whooping Crane as well." Volunteers can sign up on the WXPR website.