 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH TUESDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire
potential this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather over the past week and
a half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire. Outdoor burning
should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on
the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT today. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Calumet, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon,
Menominee, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Here’s what’s open and closed on Memorial Day 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Here’s what’s open and closed on Memorial Day 2023

Most major retailers and grocery stores, such as Walmart, will be open Monday.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The last Monday of May honors and mourns members of the US armed forces who died serving the country. This year, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 29.

Many office workers and school children will see a day off to start the summer season. Here’s what’s open and closed on Memorial Day 2023.

Post Office

Memorial Day is one of 11 holidays when the United States Postal Service will not deliver mail. Post offices will be closed.

UPS (UPS) will also not operate, however, its Express Critical services will remain open.

Similarly, FedEx (FDX) will largely remain closed Monday. Its Custom Critical service will operate, and FedEx (FDX) Office will be open with modified hours.

Retailers

Most major retailers and grocery stores, such as Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Kroger (KR), will be open Monday.

Notably, Costco (COST) will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. Sam’s Club will have reduced hours and close at 6 p.m. local time, Walmart said.

Make sure to check with local stores to see their operating hours.

Financial Services

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq (NDAQ) will not be trading on Monday.

Since it’s a banking holiday, the Federal Reserve bank will be closed as well as most major banks. But as always, ATMs and online banking will be available for use.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you