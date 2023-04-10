He's a rookie, just 10 days out of the police academy. Now, he's fighting for his life after rushing in to stop the Louisville bank mass shooter

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:55 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.3 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 04/02/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity for the following
rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flood waters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning, and remain above flood stage through
Friday.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

He's a rookie, just 10 days out of the police academy. Now, he's fighting for his life after rushing in to stop the Louisville bank mass shooter

  • Updated
  • 0
He's a rookie, just 10 days out of the police academy. Now, he's fighting for his life after rushing in to stop the Louisville bank mass shooter

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was taken to the hospital and had brain surgery after he was shot in the head during a mass shooting at a bank that left four people dead and nine injured victims.

 Louisville Metro Police Department

A 26-year-old rookie Louisville police officer -- who graduated from the police academy just 10 days ago -- was hospitalized after being shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting Monday at a downtown bank that left five people dead and others injured, police said.

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt underwent brain surgery after being struck during a shootout in the bank that left the gunman dead, Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the police department, said Monday afternoon during a news conference.

Later Monday, officials received "positive news" about Wilt's recovery, Gwinn-Villaroel said. "Officer Wilt is still in critical condition, but he's stable. He's looking better. And so we're hopeful and we'll continue to pray," she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins during an interview on CNN This Morning Tuesday.

Wilt was new to the department, having graduated from the police academy on March 31, the chief said.

"I just swore him in, and his family was there to witness his journey to become a police officer," Gwinn-Villaroel said.

The shooting at Old National Bank broke out just after 8:30 a.m. police said, about 30 minutes before the bank opens to the public.

Officers responded within three minutes of being dispatched and found the gunman was still firing inside the bank, authorities said. The shooter was identified by authorities as Connor Sturgeon, a 25-year-old employee.

Another officer was also injured in the attack and was hospitalized after being hit in the elbow, the chief said.

The five victims, all between the ages of 40 and 64, have been identified as Joshua Barrick, Deana Eckert, Tommy Elliott, Juliana Farmer and James Tutt. The victims included a close friend of Gov. Andy Beshear.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg visited Wilt at the University of Louisville Hospital, telling CNN Wilt "made it through surgery and he's in serious condition at the hospital right now but he is in great hands."

Greenberg had handed Wilt his graduation diploma from the police academy, he said.

"I paid a visit to his academy class that was there at the hospital offering to support him, offering the support to he and his family today," the mayor said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Kristina Sgueglia and John Miller contributed to this report.

