...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH FRIDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon and again on Friday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather has caused an increase
in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning
restrictions.

High school business club to host color run

  • Updated
  • 0
Mason Dowling

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several dedicated business club students at Merrill High school want people to get dirty for a good cause.

The school's DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) Club, which is dedicated to helping young business-minded students hone their craft, is hosting their first-ever color run fundraiser on August 5th.

Sign-ups can be done through their website.

All proceeds go back to their club to keep it afloat. Most DECA clubs are sponsored by an area business, but students at Merrill High say they don't have a sponsor and have to keep themselves afloat.

They do that through fundraisers like the color run and other community-based events, as a way both to practice their business acumen and give back.

"Putting it all back into the community, because they do so much for us, we want to show our appreciation by giving it back," explained club member Megan Cordova.

Sign-ups can be done day-of, with the race kicking off at 10am at 1100 Marc Drive in Merrill on the 5th.

The cost is $15 for pre-registration through June 15th, or $20 on-site.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to news@waow.com 