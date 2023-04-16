High school showing community investments

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. -- (WAOW) In 2021, the voters of Wisconsin Rapids voted "yes" on a $!9 million dollar referendum to make several improvements from school safety, to investments in science, and they were invited to come and see what they helped to achieve.
Principal Ronald Rasmussen said, “Welcome to you as community members, to your high school, our science classrooms were 43 years old, and science evolved a lot since 1979.”
And with concern over school safety increasing, the school also made big investments in security. District Superintendent Craig Broeren said, “That includes the secured entrance, which ensures that individuals who are coming into the building only have one route of entry and that they are funneled directly into the office upon getting into the school.”
Students then gave residents a tour of the building, showing them the exact spots where the renovations were made. School officials saying that this shows the community and the school have each other's backs.