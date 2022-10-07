High School Students Tour Greenheck Facility

Students from around Wausau got a look at manufacturing at the Greenheck plant, weighing options for future careers. In honor of National Manufacturing Day, Greenheck invited over one hundred high school students from around Marathon County to tour their facility and learn about the industry.
Jordan Baker, the regional sales manager, talked about the importance of getting students interested in manufacturing jobs.
"Manufacturing is a challenge these days, it doesn't get the notoriety that it really deserves and thirty years ago when I was in school, we didn't have opportunities like this to to show people what opportunities are out there for everybody."
Greenheck officials said that they hope the tour will keep talented students here locally and put them on a path towards a good career.