...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Northern Oconto
County, Shawano, Southern Marinette County, and Southern Oconto
County Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Highway blocked in Wood Co. due to semi jackknifed

  Updated
(WAOW) -- A semi jackknifed on US 10 in Wood County, according to an alert from the Wisconsin DOT>

They say it happened at Day Rd. near Marshfield around 8:40 Saturday morning.

The right lane heading eastbound is expected to be closed for two hours.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to news@waow.com 

