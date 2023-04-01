Highway blocked in Wood Co. due to semi jackknifed

(WAOW) -- A semi jackknifed on US 10 in Wood County, according to an alert from the Wisconsin DOT>
They say it happened at Day Rd. near Marshfield around 8:40 Saturday morning.
The right lane heading eastbound is expected to be closed for two hours.
