Hillcrest House youth shelter to close Sept. 1

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Hillcrest House - run by Keep Area Teens Safe (KATS) - a youth shelter for homeless teens is closing its doors.
President if KATS, Dr. Mary Jo Freeman the founder and president of the board for Keep Area Teens Safe confirmed the news and said the closing date is Sept. 1. Hillcrest House has been open since 2021 and served as a transitional home for up to eight teens at a time.
KATS is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) youth shelter care facility serving runaway and homeless youth as a bridge to services for kids in unstable situations in Marathon County. KATS helped kids with housing, meals, case management including connection to mentorship and academic support, and other community services for youth in central Wisconsin with a focus on 12-17 year-old kids.
In a letter from Freeman, it says "despite our best efforts, we have been unable to receive any sustainable monthly financial support which is required to operate this type of program."
The letter also said, "the barriers for receiving support were just too difficult to overcome. Unfortunately, the problems we were trying to solve will undoubtedly only get worse."
Freeman said the director, Kathy Buckli and the staff are devastated having to close.
"These at-risk teens not going to school or having counseling, a warm bed, health and dental care, etc. that we were able to provide only sets them up to be homeless adults in the future. We are already seeing downstream consequences with enrollment decreased at our university campus correlating with missing teenagers from the local school systems especially since the homeless liaisons were not able to report problems when school was virtual.
Kathy and her staff are devastated that they can no longer be there for those kids that need them so much. The board of Keep Area Teens Safe sincerely thanks them for their efforts!"