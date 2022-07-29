Hispanic heritage month celebrates coming to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- A new event aims to highlight the central Wisconsin Hispanic community.
Fiesta Point is coming to Stevens Point to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month.
Lead Organizer for Fiesta Point Maria Harris said the event is working with Hispanic-owned businesses to host events that bring the community into their culture.
Harris said she thought of her younger sister when organizing this event, wanting to create a more inclusive environment for younger generations.
"These events are not just important for people to educate and bring that cultural awareness to the community," Harris said. "But, also to show the represented community that there are more people that identify like (them) and hopefully continue to build that community a little stronger."
Fiesta Point will take place from September 15th to October 15th and include activities like cultural dance lessons, tequila tastings and more.
Harris said the official event calendar will be released towards the end of August or early September.