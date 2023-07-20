Historic Wausau train depot gets facelift

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Greater Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce has moved into the Clark Island train depot location.
After riding to the building by train, chamber members cut a ceremonial ribbon.
Community members then had the chance to take a look at the renovations.
Originally built in 1899, the old depot was part of the Chicago and North Western Line.
Since then, the depot has changed hands a number of times with the Chamber buying the building in May 2021.
Chamber President Dave Eckmann says the move makes sense.
"This is the part of the history on Clark Island that really was the foundational part of our economy," Eckmann said. "And no better place for Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce to call its home... and really to build something now for this coming century."
He adds that they plan to restore the rest of property, including the old Powerhouse, in the coming years.