Hmong American Center helps community register to vote

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The November election is right around the corner, and one local organization is helping community members prepare to cast their ballot.
Employees and volunteers at the Hmong American Center in Wausau helps those in the Hmong community register online.
The center emphasizes its elders often encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote, and the goal was to make that as easy as possible for those in the community.
"We know that the Hmong community, many here want to be involved, want to exercise their ability to vote, but they don't know how to actually get involved or register to vote," Yee Leng Xiong, the Executive Director, said.
Xiong says the Hmong and Asian population often make a marginal difference in elections, and regardless of who people are voting for, the center wants to make sure their voices are heard.