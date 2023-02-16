Hmong Center launches "Soul Lock" program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Since 2019, the Hmong American Center's Soul Lock program has helped people serve the city they call home, giving residents ages 15 and up the training and education that they will need for a career in law enforcement, inviting everyone, Hmong or not, to join.
Kupid Thao, the youth program coordinator, said, "We give them the opportunity to really make them built connections with other individuals within that career field, and we give them opportunities to gain experience."
Thao says it's about more than just recruiting more officers, saying it's also about helping people get a better understanding of how the police operate, and learning the social skills needed to do the job perfectly.
Signups are available on their website and Thao says anyone is welcome to attend.